The Prodigy Play First Show Since 2019

Home News Roy Lott July 13th, 2022 - 10:22 PM

The Prodigy played their first live shows in three years last week at the O2 Academy in Sheffield,UK. “It’s been a long time fucking coming,” the group’s co-founder Liam Howlett told the crowd before performing their track ‘Breathe.’The group also played hits “Firestarter,” ‘Omen’, Voodoo People’ and ‘Smack My Bitch Up.’ According to Music-news.com, they paid tribute to the late Keith Flint with a hologram of him while performing “Firestarter.” The tour will continue its UK run throughout July, with it a three-night stint at the O2 Academy Brixton in London.

The tour is also the first tour since the death of Flint. Flint sadly passed away in 2019. While reports suggested he had died by suicide, a coroner’s report deemed that his death could not be ruled a suicide. Essex’s Senior Coroner, Beasley-Murrary, said that she “considered” that Flint’s death may have been a suicide but that there was not enough evidence to come to conclusion. They did confirm that his death was intentional, as there was alcohol and drugs in his system. He was 49 at the time.

The band later revealed that they are working on new music. It will be the first release of new material since their 2018 album No Tourists