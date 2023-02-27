Weezer Announces Summer Tour Dates Featuring Spoon, Modest Mouse, White Reaper and Mre

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2023 - 12:05 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to pitchfork.com rock band Weezer have announced they will be hitting the road with their Indie Rock Roadtrip Tour which will the acts Spoon, Modest Mouse and Future Islands on select dates. Also Joyce Manor, Momma or White Reaper will be the opening act.

Things start off in Tampa before the band stops in Austin, Oklahoma City, Madison, Charlotte, Bangor, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Diego.

Weezer’s latest releases were a the EPs Spring, Summer, Autumn, and, Winter. The band’s last album, Van Weezer was released in 2021 and their Broadway show was canceled “due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.”

The summer tour will support the band’s last year’s release SZNZ, which is a season-themed collection of EPs Weezer shared throughout each quarter of 2022. The final project featured “Records,” “A Little Bit of Love” and “Can’t Dance, Don’t Ask Me.”

Indie Rock Roadtrip Tour Dates

3/18 Tampa, FL – Innings Festival Florida

6/3 Lexington, KY – Railbird Music Festival

6/4 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater $@

6/6 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory $@

6/8 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater $@

6/10 Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre $@

6/11 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater $@

6/13 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory $@

6/14 Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field $@

6/16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center $@

6/17-18 Indianapolis, IN – Wonderroad Festival

6/18 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre $@

6/23 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion &%

6/24 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion &%

6/25 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre &%

6/27 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann &%

6/28 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater &%

6/30 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater &%

7/1 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Outdoors &%

7/3 Canandaigua, NY – CMAC &%

7/4 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage &%

7/9 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Hard Rock Live %

7/11 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE &%

7/13 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium &%

7/28-07-30 Naeba, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

8/20 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre *^

8/22 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *^

8/24 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre *^

8/27 Magna, UT – The Great Saltair – Outdoor Pavilion *^

8/28 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *^

8/30 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *^

9/1 Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood *^

9/2 Irvine, CA – Fivepoint Amphitheatre *^

9/3 San Diego, CA – Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park *^

9/17 Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

$ with Modest Mouse

@ with Momma

* with Spoon

^ with White Reaper

& with Future Islands

% with Joyce Manor