Tame Impala Performs “Dracula” with Jennie and “Loser” with Djo in Boston

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 30th, 2026 - 1:16 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Tame Impala brought both Jennie and Djo out for surprise performances at the band’s shows at Boston’s TD Garden, Stereogum has shared. Both Jennie (a member of the hugely popular K-pop girl group Blackpink) and Djo (also known professionally as actor Joe Keery) have collaborated with the psychedelic rock act in the past. Jennie joined Tame Impala on a remix of the band’s viral “Dracula,” which recently cracked the top five of the Hot 100, becoming both artists’ biggest hits ever. On Wednesday, July 29, Tame Impala and Jennie performed the “Dracula” remix together for the first time ever, surprising fans. Watch fan footage below:

Jennie wasn’t the only star to join Tame Impala in Boston. Djo is opening the current run of Tame Impala shows on their North American tour, and he also appeared in the video for the band’s Deadbeat single “Loser” last year. On Tuesday night, Djo joined Tame Impala for a live performance of that same song. Watch fan footage below: