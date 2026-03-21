DJO Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz March 21st, 2026 - 7:43 PM

Djo has announced a new set of North American headline tour dates for summer 2026, adding to an already packed run of shows this year. The project, led by Joe Keery, will hit several major cities with support from Pond, including stops at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, Stage AE Outdoor in Pittsburgh, Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine, Artpark Amphitheater in Lewiston, New York, and Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond, Virginia. These headline shows are part of a broader stretch of dates that follow a completely sold-out North American tour alongside Tame Impala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Djo (@djotime)

Tickets for the newly announced headline shows go on sale March 20 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour supports Djo’s third album, The Crux, which has continued to build momentum since its release. The record helped push his catalog past 4 billion streams and earned him his first number one at alternative radio with “Basic Being Basic,” while “Delete Ya” is currently climbing. His earlier track “End of Beginning” also saw a major resurgence, going triple platinum after spending over a month at the top of Spotify’s global chart.

Beyond streaming success, the past year has marked a major step forward for Djo as a live act, with festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza, along with international dates across Latin America and Europe. With this new run of summer shows, Djo continues to expand his reach, bringing The Crux to larger venues while building on the momentum of a breakout year.

Tour Dates

3/12 – Vorterix – Buenos Aires, Argentina

3/13 – Lollapalooza Argentina – Buenos Aires, Argentina ^

3/14 – Lollapalooza Chile – Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region ^

3/16 – Teatro Coliseo – Santiago, Chile

3/20 – Festival Estereo Picnic – Bogotá, Colombia ^

3/22 – Lollapalooza Brasil – São Paulo, SP ^

3/25 – Pepsi Center WTC – Distrito Federal, Mexico

3/27 – Teatro Estudio Cavaret – Jalisco, Mexico

3/29 – Parque Fundidora – Monterrey, Mexico

7/6 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL*

7/7 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL*

7/9 – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL*

7/11 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*

7/12 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*

7/14 – Stage AE Outdoor – Pittsburgh, PA #

7/15 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA*

7/17 – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY #

7/18 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD*

7/19 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD*

7/21 – Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME #

7/22 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC*

7/23 – Artpark Amphitheater – Lewiston, NY #

7/25 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

7/26 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

7/28 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

7/29 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

7/31 – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA #

8/1 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC*

8/2 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC*

8/4 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN*

8/5 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN*

8/8 – Outside Lands – San Francisco, CA ^

8/21 – Pukkelpop Festival – Hasslet, BE ^

8/22 – All Points East Festival – London, UK ^

8/27 – Rock en Seine Festival – Paris, FR ^

* w/ Tame Impala

# w/ Pond