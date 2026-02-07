Jennie And Kevin Parker Duet on New Remix of “Dracula” by Tame Impala

Home News Skylar Jameson February 7th, 2026 - 11:33 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Kevin Parker, best known as Tame Impala, has unexpectedly joined forces with Jennie of Blackpink for a remix of “Dracula”. The original version of “Dracula” by Tame Impala was a part of his recent album Deadbeat, which was released through Columbia Records. However, with Jennie, “Dracula” has been refreshed by being transformed into a duet.

“Dracula (JENNIE Remix)” still has the same psychedelic vibe and infectious melody, but with Jennie’s added vocals, the song becomes a totally new listening experience. On this track, Jennie adds effortlessly smooth vocals to the already pleasing tone of Parker’s voice. “Dracula (JENNIE Remix) features some great harmonies and Jennie also puts a spin on some parts of the song on her own. Lyrically, this new remix sticks to the original lyrics of “Dracula” as there is not a new verse sung by Jennie. However, along with Jennie’s vocals, this version features new immersive production elements. “Dracula (JENNIE Remix)” was also released with an accompanying lyric video that features blurry trippy visuals to go along with lyrics in a minimalistic font. The visuals could make you dizzy, but they also seem like an optical illusion as you watch.

This new remix feels like a celebration, as it follows the original version of “Dracula” by Tame Impala, going #1 for the first time on Alt Radio this week. For Jennie, “Dracula (JENNIE Remix)” follows her debut solo album Ruby, where she introduced us to her artistic vision as a solo artist, apart from her girl group Blackpink. She also released the song “Jump” with the group, prior to “Dracula (JENNIE Remix)”. And, she will be on the group’s new mini album Deadline, set for release this month!