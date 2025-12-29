Kevin Parker Says He Intentionally Looks For Negative Tame Impala Reviews

Home News Cait Stoddard December 29th, 2025 - 5:11 PM

According to NME.com, in a new interview with RUSSH Magazine, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker reflected on releasing music by saying: “It’s weird these days. Depending on which pocket of the internet you look at, you’ll find completely different reactions. I’ll go on YouTube or Instagram, and there’ll be so much positivity, but I’ll still scroll until I find the negative ones. We all do it, right?”

Then, Parker went on to admit that releasing a record can feel “violating”, as the music no longer belongs to just him. “It’s this baby that you’ve been growing for a year, two years, this thing that you’ve stressed and cried and laughed over and danced to yourself and loved and hated,” said the artist. “This thing you’ve had following you around for so long and then it’s suddenly seeing the light of day and being shared with the world,” he added. “It’s just such an overwhelming idea, you know?”

“The idea of these songs that were once yours, and now are not yours, they belong to the world now. That transition weighs quite heavily on the artist, I think. Sometimes it even feels a little violating. Because they were yours, and now they are not.” said Parker.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer