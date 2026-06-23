Tame Impala Covers “Hummer” by Smashing Pumpkins for New Tribute Album Sending Hearts To All My Dearies

Home News Aryn Honaker June 23rd, 2026 - 4:06 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Tame Impala released a cover of “Hummer” by The Smashing Pumpkins. The cover is one of 15 songs on a longer tribute album, Sending Hearts To All My Dearies, which will feature covers of infamous Smashing Pumpkins songs by various artists. Some of these artists include Yonaka, Palaye Royale, Barns Courtney, Alice Glass and Starbenders. The album is set to be released digitally on August 14th. Tame Impala’s cover will open the project.

​The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Hummer” came out in 1993 as part of their second studio album, Siamese Dream. Tame Impala’s rendition is a more muted, echo-y take on the original track, a return to an older sound for Kevin Parker, leader of Tame Impala. “Siamese Dream was the soundtrack to my high school years and ‘Hummer’ is the song that takes me back there in the most potent way,” Parker said.

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​As for the project as a whole, an official description, per NME, reads: “More than a tribute album, ‘Sending Hearts To All My Dearies’ serves as a conversation between generations of artists, with musicians shaped by The Smashing Pumpkins’ fearless songwriting, experimentation, and emotional honesty paying homage through reinterpretation and new perspective. More than three decades after redefining alternative rock, the band’s music continues to inspire artists and audiences alike, making this collection both a celebration of their enduring legacy and a reminder that truly great songs never stop evolving.”

Sending Hearts To All My Dearies Track List: