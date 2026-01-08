“End of the Beginning” by Djo Goes #1 on Spotify Global Following the Stranger Things Finale

Home News Jasmina Pepic January 8th, 2026 - 4:14 PM

The song “End of the Beginning” by Djo has surged to the top of the Spotify Global chart, marking a major streaming milestone for the artist following the finale of Stranger Things. The synth-pop track reached the number one spot after a dramatic rise in global streams in the days after the series concluded on New Year’s Day. The achievement represents a significant moment for Djo’s music career and reflects how television events can influence musical popularity around the world.

According to NME, “End of the Beginning” dethroned Taylor Swift’s long-reigning hit “The Fate of Ophelia”, ending its 78-day run at the summit of Spotify’s global listings. The song’s resurgence was fueled by renewed fan engagement linked to Stranger Things and widespread sharing on social platforms, driving millions of daily streams as listeners reconnected with the track. Originally released in 2022 as part of Djo’s album Decide, the song first gained traction through viral momentum on TikTok before ascending to global prominence.

“End of the Beginning” also climbed the US Spotify chart, demonstrating strong domestic support with over a million streams in a single day following the show’s finale. The crossover appeal between television and music highlights how cultural moments can catalyze renewed interest in existing songs.

This chart-topping success adds to Djo’s growing list of career achievements. Beyond streaming milestones, the track’s popularity has helped raise the artist’s international profile, with significant placements on official charts in multiple countries and widespread critical attention. The moment captures how a previously released song can find fresh life years after its initial debut, driven by changes in listener behavior and cultural moments that resonate with audiences globally.