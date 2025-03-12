Jennie Premiers the Music Video for “Handlebars” Featuring Dua Lipa

Home News Charlotte Huot March 12th, 2025 - 6:33 AM

Blackpink’s Jennie has unveiled the highly anticipated music video for “Handlebars,” her captivating collaboration with Dua Lipa. The visually striking video, released today, brings the sultry, genre-blending track to life with bold aesthetics and magnetic performances from both global superstars.

Directed by the visionary duo BRTH, the video pairs high-fashion visuals with emotive storytelling, capturing the dynamic chemistry between Jennie and Dua Lipa. Set against a backdrop of neon-lit dreamscapes and cinematic vignettes, the video mirrors the song’s sensual energy and lyrical push-and-pull.

“Handlebars” is one of the standout tracks from Jennie’s debut studio album Ruby, a 15-track project that marks her most expansive artistic statement yet. With genre-spanning sounds and a refined sonic palette, Ruby positions Jennie as a fully realized solo artist making bold moves on the global stage.

In addition to Dua Lipa, Ruby features an impressive roster of collaborators, including Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, Doechii, FKJ and Kali Uchis—each adding a unique layer to the album’s eclectic soundscape.

Jennie’s momentum continues to build. She will be recognized as the 2025 Global Force honoree at Billboard’s Women in Music event on March 29, a testament to her rising influence across the music world. She’s also set to make her highly anticipated solo Coachella debut, taking over Sunday sets on both weekends of the festival.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer