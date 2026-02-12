Tame Impala Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With DJO & Dominic Fike

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2026 - 10:54 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Dominic Fike joins indie music mainstay, Tame Impala, on his newly announced North American tour. The first half of the tour will be supported by Djo and the latter half by Dominic Fike, which marks the first time either artist has ever supported a tour. The tour will be stopping in Tampa, Atlanta, Toronto, Boston, Columbus, Denver, Dallas, Seattle, and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Fike is a multi-talented recording artist, singer-songwriter, and actor. His latest mixtape Rocket was released in July of 2025, and reflects on life events through his personal experiences of growth and maturity. His 2023 album Sunburn embodies his range of artistry and unique blends of sound and style. 2020 saw the release of Fike’s debut studio album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, which is a critically acclaimed 14-song project. He has also released a series of EP’s originating from his 2018 Don’t Forget About Me, Demos.

Tame Impala Tour Dates

7/7 – Kaseya Center – Miami, FL#

7/9 – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL#

7/12 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA#

7/15 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA#

7/18 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD#

7/19 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD#

7/22 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC#

7/25 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON#

7/26 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON#

7/28 – TD Garden – Boston, MA#

7/29 – TD Garden – Boston, MA#

8/1 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC#

8/4 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN#

8/25 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH^

8/28 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN^

9/1 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA^

9/5 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC^

9/8 – Moda Center – Portland, OR^

9/11 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO^

9/14 – Mortgage Matchup Center– Phoenix, AZ^

9/17 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX^

9/19 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX^

# w/ Djo

^ w/ Dominic Fike

