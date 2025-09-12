DJO Surprise Drops New Deluxe Companion Album For The Crux Featuring 12 New Tracks

Home News Steven Taylor September 12th, 2025 - 7:05 PM

Joe Kerry, actor and producer best known for his performance as Stranger Things’ Steve Harrington, has seen some recent success in the musical world under his stage name DJO. The singer released a handful of new singles earlier this week, and now today, the sprinkling of new releases across the week has been topped off with a surprise drop of a deluxe version of The Crux. This new version comes after the initial release of the singer’s third album earlier this year, which dropped on April 4th, 2025.

The album cover for the deluxe re-release showcases the same street and building seen in the original version of The Crux‘s cover, this time late at night after a rainy day, complete with streetlamps illuminating the scene and a now empty road. The deluxe edition is considered an “expansive” companion and follow-up to the original release, including 12 all new tracks written around the same time as the songs featured on The Crux‘s first release. Those tracks were “earmarked” for a deluxe release and completed over the recent summer in order to create an album that follows up on the sounds, themes and vibes of The Crux.

The deluxe release is now up for sale on DJO’s website alongside the original release.

The Crux Deluxe Tracklist