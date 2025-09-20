Tame Impala Shares New Joe Keery-Starring Music Video For “Loser”

Home News Leila Franco September 20th, 2025 - 4:39 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

GRAMMY-nominated artist, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker), has done it again! Today, Parker shared his latest single, “Loser,” accompanied by a new music video, directed by Kristofski and starring actor-musician Joe Keery. The track is an exploration that we know and love of rhythm, texture and sonic experimentation. Parker recently teased fans with “End of Summer,” a drum-heavy piece that hinted at the expansive direction of his new material.

The new video opens with Keery chasing after an upset woman who ignores him as she gets into her car and drives away. Left behind, he wanders across the street into a convenience store, where he buys a beer, swipes a lighter and sits on the curb for the rest of the evening. A car soon pulls up with a woman smoking in the passenger seat. Before pulling off again, she flicks the butt of her cigarette out the window. To further portray the loser aspect of Keery’s character, he picks it up from the street and takes a final drag, turning around to see a young boy has been watching him.

As the video ends, Keery shifts into an older middle-aged man and back, blurring the perspective of time the audience is seeing. Kristofski’s direction creates the visual symbolism of the song, “Loser,” that matches perfectly with Tame Impala’s sound. As Parker prepares for his upcoming Fall 2025 U.S. ‘Deadbeat’ Tour, fans can be sure to expect more surprises leading up to the new album.