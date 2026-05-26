Jennie Performs Unreleased Song at Chanel Event

Home News Aryn Honaker May 26th, 2026 - 4:42 PM

Jennie of Blackpink sang an unreleased song at a 2026 Chanel event in Seoul, South Korea today. The performance was marked by dark red lighting and the iconic double Cs of the Chanel logo in the background, with the K-pop star clad in a sparkly skirt and jacket, a bra, and black heeled boots, as she delivered fun and captivating choreography alongside backup dancers.

JENNIE performed an unreleased song at her at a Chanel event in Seoul. 👀pic.twitter.com/YhUxA1Q9dx — The FADER (@thefader) May 26, 2026

The song alternates between a slow, steady instrumentation and a soft, thumping, bass-filled one, with Jennie’s light vocals floating throughout the chorus. The track has a sensual, smooth feel, which is especially heightened as Jennie removes her jacket near the end of the performance.

In other Jennie news, she, with the other members of Blackpink, released an EP earlier this year titled DEADLINE, which featured hits like “Go” and the lead single “Jump.” She was also recently featured on a remix of Tame Impala’s “Dracula” earlier this month, aptly titled “Dracula (JENNIE Remix).” The star is also slated to headline the third day of this year’s Lollapalooza in late July and early August.