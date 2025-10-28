Tame Impala Live Debuts Several Deadbeat Songs & Performs Justice Collab “Neverender” During Tour Opener

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2025 - 12:13 PM

According to Stereogum.com, on October 27, Tame Impala kicked off his American arena tour by headlining Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, which was the band‘s first gig in a four-night stand at that venue. The show was the band’s first full-on public performance in a couple of years, and they played 10 of the 12 songs from Deadbeat.

For some of those songs, it was Tame Impala’s first time performing them in any kind of public setting and for others, it was the band’s first time performing them at all. On this current arena tour, Tame Impala’s stage in an in-the-round thing and Kevin Parker makes the rounds, singing to different sides of the audience throughout the night. There was also a B-stage segment, where Parker sits alone on a rug, surrounded by lamps and builds his dance-flavored tracks on keyboards and sequencers.

Parker’s voice did not sound great and he told the crowd that it was pretty messed up, which is not a great sign for a tour opener. Along with all the Deadbeat tracks, Parker and his band played the classics and covered Parker’s Grammy-winning Justice’s “Neverender,” which was the band’s first time playing that song.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer