Tame Impala Shares Cinematic New Video For “My Old Ways”

Tame Impala dropped it’s fifth studio album, Deadbeat today. The highly anticipated 12 track album is available for fans today, and alongside it’s release came a new music video for the album’s first track, “My Old Ways.” The video can be found on Tame Impala’s YouTube channel.

Starting with only a piano and vocals, the track has a somber and subtle atmosphere at first. At around a minute, with the line “Back into my old ways again,” a beat switch kicks the song off into full gear; still featuring a more subtle and lowkey feeling but with a bit more energy from drums and more pronounced lyrics. Live drums even kick in, complete with video of Impala’s Kevin Parker playing the drums and other instruments. The video stars Parker, initially performing in a cramped apartment and traversing a city before being seen in a more relaxed and secluded beachside environment. A hypnotic moment in the video features cuts between Parker working in this house, sitting on the shoreside and visuals such as speakers and clouds. We later see more prolonged cuts of him working or taking moments to himself by the shore, creating a reflective atmosphere that compliments the lyrics of the song.

“My Old Ways” is the fourth single released with a video, following “End of Summer,” “Loser” and “Dracula.” “My Old Ways” is also the first on the 12 song tracklist off Deadbeat, available for purchase and listening now. Tame Impala is also set to begin its United States tour starting on October 27th at the Barclays Center in New York.