Tame Impala Shares Groovy New Single & Video “Dracula”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Last night Tame Impala shared his new single and music video “Dracula:”. As a part of his upcoming Deadbeat album, the singer has released some teasers for his upcoming songs. Audiences can now listen to the full “Dracula” single on streaming platforms.

The music video depicts a generally dark and moody scene, with some pops of color throughout. People can be seen dancing in a trance-like way while Parker walks through the crowd, a big truck following behind him. The Halloween-esque lyrics and video is perfect for the upcoming Halloween season.

On October 17th, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) will release his fifth full-length album, Deadbeat via Columbia Records. On it, Parker sculpts a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations as a vehicle for some of his most direct, brain-wormy songwriting to date.

Tame Impala is currently on his fall tour, with 12 upcoming performances in the United States. The tour will kick off on October 27th in Brooklyn. Fans interested can get more ticketing information here. Pre-save the band’s upcoming album here.

Tame Impala Tour Dates

10/27 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn NY

10/28 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn NY

10/31 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

11/1 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

11/3 – United Center – Chicago, IL

11/6 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

11/9 – Pechanga Arena San Diego – San Diego, CA

11/11 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

11/12 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

11/14 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

11/15 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

11/17 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

4/4 – Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota – Porto, Portugal

4/5 – MEO Arena – Lisbon, Portugal

4/7 – Movistar Arena – Madrid, Spain

4/8 – Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, Spain

4/10 – LDLC Arena – Lyon, France

4/12 – Inalpi Arena – Turin, Italy

4/13 – Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy

4/14 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

4/16 – Olympiahalle – Munich, Germany

4/18 – PreZero Arena – Gliwice, Poland

4/20 – O2 Arena – Prague, Czechia

4/23 – Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany

4/25 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark

4/26 – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

4/27 – Unity Arena – Oslo, Norway

4/29 – Uber Arena – Berlin, Germany

4/30 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, Germany

5/1 – PSD Bank Dome – Dusseldorf, Germany

5/3 – Accor Arena – Paris, France

5/4 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

5/5 – AFAS Dome – Antwerp, Belgium

5/7 – The O2 – London, United Kingdom

5/8 – Co-op Live Arena – Manchester, United Kingdom

5/9 – Utilita Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom

5/11 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, United Kingdom

5/13 – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

Deadbeat tracklist:

1. My Old Ways

2. No Reply

3. Dracula

4. Loser

5. Oblivion

6. Not My World

7. Piece of Heaven

8. Obsolete

9. Ethereal Connection

10. See You On Monday (You’re Lost)

11. Afterthought