Olivia Rodrigo, Radiohead & Blackpink Reportedly Expected To Headline Coachella 2027

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 25th, 2026 - 2:24 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Rumors about the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival are already gaining momentum just days after the 2026 edition wrapped. Industry chatter and early projections have begun pointing to a potentially massive trio of headliners spanning pop, rock and global music. While nothing is confirmed, the names circulating suggest another genre-blending year for the iconic festival.

Among the most talked-about possibilities are Olivia Rodrigo, Radiohead and Blackpink. Each represents a different corner of the global music landscape, which aligns with Coachella’s recent push toward diverse and internationally relevant lineups. Rodrigo’s continued rise in pop, Radiohead’s legacy status and Blackpink’s worldwide appeal make them a compelling, if speculative, trio.

According to HitsDailyDouble, these names are part of a broader list of early headliner predictions that also includes artists like Dua Lipa and Carín León. The report is described as a “too early” look at 2027, meaning the selections are based more on industry buzz and trajectory rather than finalized booking decisions. Still, HitsDailyDouble has a reputation for being closely tied to festival insiders, which often gives their speculation added weight among fans.

The timing of these rumors is notable, as Coachella 2027 dates have already been announced, continuing the festival’s tradition at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. With ticket sales approaching and anticipation building, speculation tends to ramp up quickly, fueled by both insider whispers and fan predictions.