Jennie Releases New Song and Self-Directed Music Video “Less Than A Lover”

Home News Hannah Ilko July 25th, 2026 - 4:59 PM

Yesterday, Jennie released her new song and self-directed music video “Less Than A Lover”. Hypebeast reports that the song is about the fleeting romance of summer love and has a warmer, lo-fi aesthetic built on lazy guitar riffs, vintage electric keyboards and restrained, effortless vocals.

The visuals in the “Less Than A Lover” music video capture summer love by the singer incorporating narrations for different stages of a relationship such as “wants to avoid love and responsibility”, as well as including scene starters for a script allowing the music video to be experienced as a movie/romcom. The lo-fi guitar and the vintage electric keyboards give the song an alternative and pop feeling at the same time being reminiscent of a movie score or soundtrack. Further depicting a relationship by showcasing the different moments Jennie and the man are experiencing together through a movie script lens. The video was shot in Spain and was shot with muted tones and intimate framing to capture sunny road trips, sunny coastal highways and quiet poolside moments that create a vintage romantic film.

“The lyrics explore the unspoken, magnetic grey area of a modern seasonal romance — a connection that sits intentionally somewhere between casual friendship and full emotional commitment. “I just want a summer kind of thing,” she sings, establishing boundaries while acknowledging the pull of the moment: “More than a friend, but less than a lover / Just a little bit lighter, a little bit under” (Hypebeast). Jennie’s song “Less Than A Lover” is out now and available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.