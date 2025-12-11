New Orleans Jazz Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Lorde, Alabama Shakes, St. Vincent & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2025 - 11:47 AM

According to social media, the New Orleans Jazz Festival has announced its lineup for the 2026 edition. The event is set to take place on April 23 – May 3, at Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots. Headlining the festival will be Lorde, Alabama Shakes, St. Vincent, Rod Stewart, Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Kings of Leon, Lainey Wilson, Teddy Swims, Jon Batiste and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

New Orleans Jazz Fest reveals 2026 lineup: The Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Lorde + more. pic.twitter.com/Yjysm7XdAg — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) December 11, 2025

Also performing will be Tyler Childers, David Byrne, The Black Keys, T-Pain, Raye, Tedeschi Trucksband, NAS, Widespread Panic, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Trombone Boy, The Isley Brothers, Herbie Hancock, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Drive, Mavis Staples The Revivalists, Carlos Vives, Sean Paul, Dianne Reeves, Irma Thomas, Blind Boys of Alabama, Cyril Neville, Rhiannon Giddens, Big Freeddia, Little Feat, Samantha Fish and other talented souls.

Prevention Hall Jazz Band, Tab Benoit, Stephen Marley, Steve Earle, Kermit Ruffins, Lettuce, Wayne Toups, Givers, Leftover Salmon, The California Honeydrops, Zigaboo Modeliste, Rickie Lee Jones, Ani DiFranco, The Radiators, Crowe Boys, Maggie Koerner and other performers will be playing at the event as well.