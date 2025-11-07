Kings Of Leon Surprise Release New EP On Their Own Label

Home News Steven Taylor November 7th, 2025 - 2:35 PM

Rock band Kings of Leon broke a nearly two decade long wait today with the surprise drop of their first EP since the 2000s. Titled simply EP #2, the four track release is their first independent release on Love Tap Records, the band’s own label. Distributed by Virgin Music, the tracks are also the band’s first ever self-produced recordings.

This surprise new release comes not long after the band’s back-to-back hit collaborations with singer-songwriter Zach Bryan in August. The band first joined Bryan on his track “Bowery” and later released their own track “We’re Onto Something” that featured Bryan. Otherwise, however, the year hasn’t seen many releases from Kings of Leon which is sure to make the new release an extra enticing surprise for fans. The band has, however, seen great success in touring across the year (including alongside the aforementioned Bryan), and is set to end off the year with two more showings on December 30th and 31st in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Tickets and more info on those shows can be found on the band’s website.

As for the new release, EP #2 can be found on most major services, available today.

EP #2 Tracklist