Johnny Marr and The Black Keys Join For a Live Performance of “Everlasting Light” at Shaky Knees

Home News Rhett Kaya September 22nd, 2025 - 8:27 PM

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

The American rock duo, The Black Keys, brought out Johnny Marr as a guest at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. During their set at the summer festival, the duo surprised audience members by bringing out the former Smiths member to perform “Everlasting Light,” off their 2010 album, Brothers. Marr performed his own set earlier the same day at the festival. After the performance, Marr shared a photo with the caption, “Love to The Black Keys. Good times.”

Love to The Black Keys. Good times. pic.twitter.com/irg31hVxTE — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) September 22, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Black Keys (@theblackkeys)

The Black Keys just released their most recent record, No Rain, No Flowers, this past August, which includes the popular single, “On Repeat,” along with “Babygirl.” According to mxdwn’s Madison Skeldon, the album “blends retro synths, bluesy guitars and steady rhythms into a plaid-back record that flows more than it surprises.” The Ohio duo also released a record titled Ohio Players in 2024 and Dropout Boogie in 2022. In addition to the various performances at festivals like Shaky Knees, the duo has spent the summer on their No Rain, No Flowers Tour, which recently wrapped up with a show in Kansas in early September.

According to NME, the duo is planning to work on some new hip-hop music. In a previous interview with Far Out, drummer Patrick Carney said, “We’ve never really talked about it. I mean, we had some extra stuff. I think we could do something with the right hip-hop artist, that would be fun.” They previously worked with rapper Jim Jones and Damon Dash on a 2009 record titled Blackroc.

Johnny Marr previously joined The The for the first time in 35 years at the inaugural Forever Now Festival and recently spoke out in support of Irish rap group Kneecap’s vocal pro-Palestine stance.

There are currently no online videos posted of the joint performance.