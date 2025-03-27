Kesha Announces New Album Period For July 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Yippee-Ki-Yay” Featuring T-Pain

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 27th, 2025 - 9:18 PM

Global pop star Kesha announces the release of her upcoming album Period, set to be released on July 4. She also uploaded her new single, “YIPPEE-KI-KAY,” featuring T-Pain.

Debuting her sixth studio album, Period is described to be an “unfiltered declaration of artistic freedom and fearless authenticity,” according to Constant Contact. The album features 11 tracks and is a genre-blending explosion said to be a signature of a rebellious attitude. T-Pain hopefully will bring his signature Auto-Tuned swagger and add an extra layer of charm.

The single cover features Kesha standing in all her glory in lingerie and covered in what looks like to be a plastic sheet covering a small portion of her body. On the left of the cover is a leaf blower as it blows air on Kesha’s hair and in the right corner is a pink period.

The period will be Kesha’s first studio album since the release of Gag Order (2023). Fans are expecting an upbeat and unfiltered album that perfectly embraces Kesha’s personality. With “Yippee-Ki-Yay,” it gives an insight into what is coming from the album, although there isn’t much detail yet.

The track’s playful lyrics and infectious beat Period could be an exploration of self-expression and testing boundaries which is something that fans love about Kesha.