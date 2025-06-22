Buddy Guy Drops New Single “How Blues Is That?” With Eagles Guitarist Joe Walsh and Announces New Album Ain’t Done With The Blues For July 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 22nd, 2025 - 12:53 AM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Legendary Blues icon Buddy Guy has released a new single titled “How Blues Is That?” and announced a new album titled Ain’t Done With The Blues. Guy is teasing his return to the world of the Blues through his newest single, “How Blues Is That?” which features iconic Eagles’ guitarist, Joe Walsh. The track was also co-written with Grammy Award winning producer/songwriter Tom Hambridge and Richard Fleming. Guy continues to show the world that he still got it with his soulful voice alongside Walsh’s electric guitar skills.

Regarding Guy’s inspiration to continue playing the blues, he stated, “This album is about where I’ve been, it’s about where I’m going, and the people I learned everything from. Muddy, Wolf, Walter, Sonny Boy, BB, I could go on and on. Before they passed, they used to say, ‘Man, if you outlive me, just keep the Blues alive,’ and I’m trying to keep that promise.” He continued, “Now, I can’t kick my leg up high as I used to, or jump off the stage like I did in my 20’s and 30’s, but I’m going to give you everything I got as long as I got it.” Ain’t Done With The Blues will be released on Guy’s 89th birthday, July 30 and can be pre-saved here. In addition to Joe Walsh, it will also feature other iconic artists including The Blind Boys of Alabama, Peter Frampton, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Joe Bonamassa.

Although Guy is saying goodbye to his days of extensive touring through his Damn Right Farewell Tour this year, he has made it clear that he has no plans of retiring yet. The Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award winner recently appeared in Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed film Sinners and has continued to reach the top of the charts for the Blues. When asked about his decision to continue making public appearances in media and music, Guy explained that, “They don’t play blues on your radio anymore like they used to on the big AM/FM stations. So things like the movie, or performing out on the road, or making a new record, it’s important because some young people might see it or hear it and say, ‘Oh, I got to know more about that.’”

In addition to his upcoming album release in July, fans of Buddy Guy can witness his musical genius live for a final time on his 2025 Damn Right Encore Tour. His next performance will be on June 24 at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, IL and his final performance will be on August 16 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA. Tickets can be purchased here.

Ain’t Done With The Blues Tracklist: