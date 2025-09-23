Jon Batiste Shares Moving New Video “Petrichor”

Home News Steven Taylor September 23rd, 2025 - 7:10 PM

Photo Credit: Colin King

Grammy award winning artist Jon Batiste is using his platform to speak up on looming climate issues, with a new video and page on his official website which can be found here. The video, titled Petrichor, sharing the same name with and is partially about a track off his recent album Big Money. The video is made to support the New York based charity event Climate Week, which occurs yearly from September 21st to 28th.

The webpage begins with a definition of Petrichor – “a pleasant smell that frequently accompanies the first rain after a long period of warm, dry weather.” The page features the new three minute long video – excerpts from interview between Batiste and NBC News weatherman Al Roker, discussing the song and Batiste’s general thoughts on climate issues facing the planet. Describing his song as “a warning set to a dance beat,” he also calls it the “narrative backbone of my new album, BIG MONEY.” The page features select and paraphrased quotes from the new video in a rallying call to help “bring Earth and our society back in divine alignment.” “Petrichor is the scent that the planet has after it rains,” Batiste says, “it’s that aroma that I’ve always loved. I named the song that because it’s a symbol of things being in balance – and right now we’re out of balance… The summer feels hot, everything’s hot. The weather patterns are shifting. Clean energy is the solution, and most people agree with that. The rhythm came to me because there’s an urgency, but then there’s also this optimism.” The bottom of the page features the lyrics to his song and YouTube videos from the channel “New Climate Voices” discussing various related climate topics.