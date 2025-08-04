Sabrina Carpenter Invites Earth, Wind & Fire Onstage To Perform “Let’s Groove” At Lollapalooza

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2025 - 12:22 PM

According to stereogum.com, Sabrina Carpenter headlined the final night of Lollapalooza on August 3, by covering a lot of ’80s pop music and lately, the artist has been able to bring some of the original artists on stage too. Last month in London, Carpenter brought out members of Duran Duran to perform“Hungry Like The Wolf” with her. Last night, the singer‘s Lolla set had a surprise appearance from Earth,Wind & Fire for a group rendition of their 1981 tune,“Let’s Groove.”

The previous night’s headliners were K-pop girl group Twice, who are riding extra high right now due to their involvement with the Kpop Demon Hunters phenomenon. The band’s Momo, Sana and Jihyo stuck around to catch Carpenter’s set and ended up being the evening’s arrestees for being too hot. “I had to look not once, but twice,” Carpenter said before singing “Juno.”