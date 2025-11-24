Zach Bryan Announces Spring & Summer 2026 Tour Dates With Alabama Shakes, Kings Of Leon, MJ Lenderman & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 24th, 2025 - 3:37 PM

According to Consequence.net, Zach Bryan has announced his 2026 With Heaven on Tour, which will span more than 40 dates across the United States and Europe. The stadium run will feature special guests including Kings of Leon, Alabama Shakes, MJ Lenderman, Dijon, Ben Howard, Caamp, Gregory Alan Isakov, J.R. Carroll, Gabriella Rose, Keenan O’Meara and Fey Fili.

Coming in support of his upcoming album, With Heaven on Top, the trek kicks off on March 7, in St. Louis, Missouri, with further stops in U.S. cities including San Antonio, Texas, Louisville, Kentucky; and Cleveland, Ohio, before heading to Europe. After playing shows in London, Berlin and Belfast, Bryan will return to the U.S. for dates in San Diego, California; Arlington, Texas, and Foxborough, Massachusetts. For tickets and more information, click here.

With Heaven On Tour Dates

3/7 — St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center *#

3/14 — Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium *#

3/21 — San Antonio, TX – The Alamodome *#

3/28 — Baton Rouge, LA – Tiger Stadium *#

4/11 — Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium ^#

4/18 — Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium *#

4/25 — Lincoln, NE – Memorial Stadium ^#

5/2 — Starkville, MS – Davis Wade Stadium +#

5/9 — Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field +#

5/27 — San Sebastián, ES – Donostia Arena ~>

5/31 — Berlin, DE – Waldbühne ~>

6/3 — Oslo, NO – Unity Arena ~>

6/6 — Copenhagen, DK – Parken ~>

6/9 — Eindhoven, NL – Philips Stadion ~>

6/12 — Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium +%

6/14 — Edinburgh, UK – Scottish Gas Murrayfield +%

6/16 — London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium +%

6/17 — London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium +%

6/20 — Cork, IE – Páirc Uí Chaoimh +%

6/21 — Cork, IE – Páirc Uí Chaoimh +%

6/23 — Belfast, UK – Boucher Playing Fields +%

6/24 — Belfast, UK – Boucher Playing Fields +%

7/31 — San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium $%

8/1 — San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium $%

8/7 — Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium $%

8/13 — Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High $%

8/14 — Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High $%

8/22 — Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium $%

9/5 — Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium $%

9/18 — Dover, DE – The Woodlands ^!%

9/19 — Dover, DE – The Woodlands @%!

10/2 — Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium &!

10/3 — Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium &!

10/10 — Auburn, AL – Jordan-Hare Stadium &!

* = w/ Caamp

# = w/ J.R. Carroll

^ = w/ Kings of Leon

+ = w/ Dijon

~ = w/ Ben Howard

> = w/ Keenan O’Meara

% = w/ Fey Fili

$ = w/ MJ Lenderman

@ = w/ Alabama Shakes

! = w/ Gabriella Rose

& = w/ Gregory Alan Isakov