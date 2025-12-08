David Byrne Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2025 - 1:44 PM

Last week, David Byrne wrapped up the first leg of his widely celebrated and acclaimed Who Is The Sky Tour, celebrating the release of his new album of the same name. Today, the artist has announced another run of North American dates that will kick off on April 4, in Vancouver before concluding on May 17, in Baltimore. The upcoming tour will also include performances at Big Ears Festival and Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. For tickets and more information, click HERE .

Who Is The Sky ? was released through Matador Records and it is Byrne’s first album since releasing the acclaimed 2018 American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film. The album was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.

“At my age, at least for me, there’s a ‘don’t give a shit about what people think’ attitude that kicks in,” Byrne says about the spirit behind Who Is the Sky? “I can step outside my comfort zone with the knowledge that I kind of know who I am by now and sort of know what I’m doing. That said, every new set of songs, every song even, is a new adventure. There’s always a bit of, ‘how do I work this?’ I’ve found that not every collaboration works, but often when they do, it’s because I’m able to clearly impart what it is I’m trying to do. They hopefully get that, and as a result, we’re now joined together heading to the same unknown place.”

Who Is The Sky Tour Dates

4/4/2026 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

4/5/2026 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

4/7/2026 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

4/8/2026 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

4/14/2026 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

4/16/2026 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

4/20/2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace

4/21/2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4/24/2026 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

4/28/2026 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

4/29/2026 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

5/1/2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

5/2/2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

5/3/2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

5/5/2026 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

5/7/2026 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square – KeyBank State Theatre

5/9/2026 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

5/11/2026 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

5/12/2026 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

5/13/2026 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

5/15/2026 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

5/16/2026 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre

5/17/2026 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre