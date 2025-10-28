Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Announce Spring & Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2025 - 12:52 PM

Today, Jason Isbell has announced he will be performing new tour dates in 2026 with his band the 400 Unit, in addition to a recently announced solo tour across North America in support of his acoustic album, Foxes in the Snow. Isbell recently wrapped his annual fall Ryman Auditorium residency and celebrated another successful weekend of his ShoalsFest in Alabama earlier this month. Kicking off in Seattle on January 23, tickets for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s new shows will go on sale this Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Isbell and the 400 Unit will stop through some of America’s most hallowed venues, including the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, the Fox Theater in Oakland and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, where the band will be supported by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings. The artist will also perform at New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on Friday, February 20 and Isbell will perform a solo set and on Saturday, February 21, He will be joined by the 400 Unit.

Opening acts are Shelby Lynne (20th) and Alejandro Escovedo. Isbell last played Radio City Music Hall to a sold out house in February of 2024, in support of his double Grammy winning album, Weathervanes. One of the most highly lauded songwriters of his generation, Isbell’s Foxes in the Snow was released on his own Southeastern Records in March and captures an artist at the peak of their powers, the virtuosic guitar playing and commanding vocal delivery on this collection is some of the most impressive of an already remarkable recording career. The stripped back and bare-bones format put his immense talent for evocative storytelling and the complete mastery of his craft on full display.

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Tour Dates

1/23 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

1/24 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

1/26 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

1/28 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

1/29 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

1/30 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Theater

1/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

2/18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

2/22 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

2/24 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square

2/25 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

2/27 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

2/28 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

3/1 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

3/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

3/4 – Iowa City, IA – Hancher Auditorium

3/5 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

3/ 6 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

3/7 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

4/ 26 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

4/29 – St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox Theatre

5/1 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

5/ 2 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

5/3 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

7/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – TBA

7/24 – Interlochen, MI – TBA

7/25 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

7/26 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

7/28 – Lenox, MA – Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood ~

7/30 – Washington, DC – Wolf Trap ~ #

* w/ Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

~ w/ Patty Griffin

+ Jason Isbell Solo

= w/ Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, Elles Bailey

% w/ Shelby Lynne

@ w/ Alejandro Escovedo

# On sale 2/27/26