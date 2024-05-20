Wynonna Judd Joins Forces With Lainey Wilson For Cover Of Tom Petty’s “Refugee”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2024 - 2:08 PM

According to stereogum.com, next month a new Tom Petty tribute compilation called Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty will be released. The compilation features performances from Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Luke Combs, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and others. And now, Wynonna Judd and Lainey Wilson are sharing a cover from the album, which features their take on Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’s 1980 track “Refugee.”

The song arrives alongside a video featuring both artists in the studio recording the cover. “That was one of the coolest experiences of my life,” Wilson shared in a statement. “My gosh, every time I tried to use that growl in my voice, I was trying to channel my inner Wynonna. Everybody wants an inner Wynonna.”

As a whole, Judd‘s and Wilson’s version of “Refugee” is fantastic because the instrumentation brings the solid rock vibe within a catchy country musical vibe. Also the love passion for Petty’s music can be felt through enchanting vocal performances. As for the music video, each scene shows how much Judd and Wilson care about Petty’s legacy while recording their cover of “Refugee.”