New Orleans Jazz Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Vampire Weekend, Neil Young & More

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to consequence.net, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has revealed this year’s lineup, which feature performances by Foo Fighters, Vampire Weekend, Neil Young and more. The event will take place on April 25-28 and May 2-5 at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. Weekend GA and VIP passes to the festival are on sale now. The single day tickets will be available starting in February.

Also performing at the festival will be Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals, Hozier, Heart, Greta Van Fleet, Widespread Panic, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Bonnie Raitt, Earth Wind & Fire, The Beach Boys, Fantasia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Wallflowers, Joe Bonamassa, Big Freedia, Rhiannon Giddens, Nickel Creek, Juvenile with Mannie Fresh, George Thorogood & The Destroyers and others.

The Allman Betts Band, Bomba Estéreo, Stephen Marley, Steel Pulse, Tower of Power, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Charles Lloyd, PJ Morton, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Béla Fleck, Samara Joy, The Soul Rebels, and many more will be performing as well. Also, Jazz Fest will honor the legacy of Jimmy Buffett with a special tribute set.

