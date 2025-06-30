Kate Nash Gives Political Speech and Disses Rod Stewart During Glastonbury Set

Home News Michelle Grisales June 30th, 2025 - 6:57 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

Following many other artists’ example at Glastonbury 2025, British singer-songwriter Kate Nash delivered an outspoken and politically charged performance. Not just with her music but with pointed political commentary and celebrity callouts that stirred both support and debate.

Performing on Sunday, Nash didn’t hold back during her spirited set, taking direct aim at a range of public figures including veteran rocker Rod Stewart, Labour leader Keir Starmer, controversial author J.K. Rowling and Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage. Before launching into her track “Dickhead,” she declared, “This one’s for Keir Starmer, JK Rowling, Rod Stewart and Nigel fucking Farage. Fuck Rod Stewart.”

Stereogum reported that her comments came shortly after Stewart’s own appearance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, where the 80-year-old singer performed in the coveted “legends” slot. While Stewart steered clear of politics during his set — aside from briefly dedicating a song to Ukraine — he had recently stirred controversy by voicing support for Farage in a newspaper interview. Stewart acknowledged his wealth insulated him from political hardship, then added, “We’ve got to give Farage a chance.”

Nash also criticized Rowling over transphobic views and defended trans rights. “The loudest feminist voice in the UK right now is a transphobe,” she said from the stage. “That is not feminism. Dismantling oppressive systems includes protecting trans people.”

The singer has remained committed to her beliefs through performances such as these and through the release of her music. In June, Nash released “GERM,” a song in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in April of defining a woman solely based on their biological sex. Nash and others found the ruling to be “anti-trans” and this song represents one form of retaliation.

Adding to her eventful Sunday, Nash made a surprise appearance during Irish punk band Sprints’ set. Together, they delivered a rendition of Nash’s breakout hit “Foundations,” and a nod to the Ting Tings’ anthem “That’s Not My Name.”