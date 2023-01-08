Armin Van Buuren Teams Up With Matoma & Teddy Swims For Atmospheric New Singe “Easy To Love”

Home News Ally Najera January 8th, 2023 - 5:25 PM

The new single features Teddy Swims in a mind-blowing collaboration that surely makes for a listen that is easy to love. Van Buuren, the five-time #1 DJ put his talent together with Norwegian artist Matoma and singer-songwriter Teddy Swims which produced an incredibly catchy song.



The under three-minute single is a rhythmic number with expressive lyrics. For anyone already addicted to the fresh song there is also an extended version of “Easy To Love” that is double the excitement. Van Buuren’s reputation has preceded him and having his name attached to this project so early in the year makes listeners all the more anticipated.

Now alongside, Matoma and Teddy Swims the song has appealed to many audiences. Since Matoma’s debut in 2015 as a Soundcloud artist, his music has continued to take off. Swims’ vocal presence has become well-known for singing about falling in and out of love.

Listeners who enjoy a relatable song are provided with the perfect blend of instrumental guitar tones and ridiculously good vocals. The lyrics are immediately appealing to anyone in a love mood.

“You’re easy to love, running away with my heart.” Repetitive lyrics that will be stuck in your head over and over.

On the first listen, the vocals are what create the catchy beats of the song. The voice behind the lyrics are captivatingly sung with soul in a way that will have this track on repeat. An unconventional techno love song, that bleeds passion and longing is the type of track that is bound to ring with many listeners.

Really, this song only needs one listen. “Easy To Love” is starting the new year right.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi