St Vincent Shares Titular New Song “The Nowhere Inn” Ahead Of Mockumentary Release

The Nowhere Inn comes out on September 19 on streaming services and select theaters starring St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstien. In anticipation for the uocoming release of the mockumentary, St. Vincent has released the titular track of the mockumentary by the same name. “The Nowhere Inn” by St. Vincent acts as a quasi theme song for the highy anticipated release, whose score was written by Annie Clark. “The Nowhere Inn” release comes with an accompanying music video directed by Bill Benz, who is also the director of The Nowhere Inn film and for his other work such as Sound of Metal (2019) and Portlandia (2011).

“The Nowhere Inn” music video features St. Vincent singing to a blacked-out audience from a very dramatic spotlight on stage. Reminiscint of jazz singers, the entire song has very much a smooth jazz feel to it, as St. Vincent sings of The Nowhere Inn: “Here at the Nowhere Inn/ Where nothing and no one wins/ Where our last days are spent/ Wasted on song and sin.” Decked out in a dress, makeup and hair that is from the height of the 20th century, the singer becomes mirrored as the song moves along, the camera angles becoming more dramatic as the song reaches its climax.

Watch the music video for “The Nowhere Inn” here:

St. Vincent has been busy releasing music in addition to writing the score to The Nowhere Inn, with the recent release of “Daddy’s Home” and it’s accompanying music video. In addition to this, St. Vincent is set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl on September 24, and was also just announced on the lineup of Corona Capital, which will take place in Mexico on November 21 and 22.

Photo Credit Owen Ela