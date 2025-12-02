Tyler Childers Announces Summer 2026 Tour Dates With Wednesday, Jon Batiste & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2025 - 5:46 PM

Tyler Childers will return to the road with 2026’s Snipe Hunt, which includes stops at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, Birmingham’s Coca-Cola Amphitheater, Boulder’s Folsom Field, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Portland’s Moda Center and other venues. See below for complete itinerary that is presented by LN and FPC Live.

To participate in Childers’ Artist Pre-sale for the new shows, which will feature special guests Jon Batiste, Evan Honer, Wednesday and Scott T. Smith, fans can sign up HERE by Sunday, December 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Artist Pre-sales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites, but anyone who signs up can join the sale starting on Wednesday, December 10, at 11:00 a.m. local time. For Artist Pre-sales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed – access is tied to your account. Artist Pre-sales hosted on other sites may require a code for access. General onsale will follow on Friday, December 12, at 11:00 a.m. local time by clicking here.

One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit both Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund (HHARF) and REVERB. Established in 2020 by Childers and Senora May, HHARF brings awareness and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region. REVERB’s efforts reduce environmental impact in live music, engage fans and fund carbon impact programs to address the impacts of the tour that cannot be eliminated.

Snipe Hunt Tour Dates

4/23—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion*

6/4—Birmingham, AL—The Coca-Cola Amphitheater~

6/7—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival

6/10—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater†

6/ 11—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium†

6/13—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

7/9—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheater‡

7/12—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field#

7/14—Kansas City, MO —Morton Amphitheater§

7/15—Des Moines, IA—Casey’s Center§

7/18—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field# (presented by AEG)

9/30—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center§

10/2—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena§

10/3—Portland, OR—Moda Center‡

*with special guests TBA and Scott T. Smith

~with special guests Evan Honer and Scott T. Smith

†with special guest Evan Honer

‡with special guests Wednesday and Scott T. Smith

#with special guests Jon Batiste and Wednesday

§with special guest Wednesday