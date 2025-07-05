Ghost’s Papa V Perpetua Covers Ozzy Osbourne’s “Bark At The Moon” During Black Sabbath’s Final Show

Home News Khalliah Gardner July 5th, 2025 - 11:11 AM

At the end of Black Sabbath‘s famous career, a surprise performance caught everyone’s attention. Ghost’s mysterious member, Papa V Perpetua, joined the band for their final moment together. Known for his captivating stage presence, Perpetua performed Ozzy Osbourne’s song “Bark At The Moon.” The crowd was excited and eager to see what would happen next. With his unique style and haunting energy, he brought new life to the classic song in both an honoring and innovative way.

The amazing event was made even better by a fantastic group of talented musicians. Vernon Reid, the famous guitarist from Living Colour, joined Perpetua on stage and played impressive and energetic guitar parts. Travis Barker, the lively drummer from Blink-182, brought an exciting beat that kept everyone in high spirits. Rudy Sarzo, known for playing bass with Quiet Riot, also contributed his experience to this incredible team. Together they created a powerful performance that impressed the audience while paying tribute to the Prince of Darkness and making it a memorable occasion.

The performance was a perfect mix of skill and entertainment, with each musician adding their own unique style. Reid’s guitar sounds meshed well with Barker’s strong drums, while Sarzo provided solid bass lines that held the music together. This created a rich sound experience reminiscent of heavy metal’s golden era. Perpetua’s voice combined an eerie yet powerful presence, filling the venue in a memorable way. His engaging singing made this show unforgettable for everyone who attended.

Fans recorded the exciting atmosphere on their phones, and videos and photos spread quickly over social media. On Instagram, a post shows a famous picture of the group performing together, capturing their energy perfectly. This special moment was also shared on X (formerly Twitter), where concertgoers expressed their excitement and praised the collaboration. The online reaction mirrored the live event’s vibe as fans globally enjoyed this unique experience.

This unforgettable version of “Bark At The Moon” was a tribute to Black Sabbath’s great legacy and showed how much Osbourne still influences rock and metal music. When the last notes were played, the audience cheered loudly, marking not just an end but also celebrating unity and change in rock music. This performance highlighted how new musicians keep being inspired by legends like Osbourne, making sure their influence on music stays strong.

