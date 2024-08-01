MC5’s Collaborative New Single “Can’t Be Found” Released Featuring Living Colour’s Vernon Reid

Home News Skyy Rincon August 1st, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Back in February, Wayne Kramer, the founding guitarist and vocalist for hard rock icons MC5, passed away at the age of 75. The band’s final album Heavy Lifting was announced in June, marking their first in over 50 years. The latest single from their forthcoming record, entitled “Can’t Be Found” has been released and features Living Colour’s Vernon Reid as well as original MC5 drummer Dennis Thompson.

Speaking about the album in an interview prior to his passing, the late Kramer offered, “Live long and stay creative is my attitude. This album continues from where ‘High Time’ left off, in that I think it’s an artist’s responsibility to reflect the times they’re going through. We made an album that is in sync with the challenges we’re facing today, and that carries a positive message.”

The album, which is set to arrive on October 18, features a star-studded lineup of high profile rock artists including Tom Morello, Slash, William DuVall of Alice In Chains, Don Was and Tim McIlrath of Rise Against. The band will also be honored at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame with a Musical Excellence Award.

Heavy Lifting Tracklist

1. Heavy Lifting (feat. Tom Morello)

2. Barbarians At The Gate

3. Change, No Change

4. The Edge Of The Switchblade (feat. William Duvall & Slash)

5. Black Boots (feat. Tim McIIrath)

6. I Am The Fun (The Phoney)

7. Twenty-Five Miles

8. Because Of Your Car

9. Boys Who Play With Matches

10. Blind Eye (feat. Dennis Thompson)

11. Can’t Be Found (feat. Vernon Reid & Dennis Thompson)

12. Blessed Release

13. Hit It Hard (feat. Joe Berry)

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez