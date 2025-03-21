Frontman Tobias Forge of Ghost Shares He Sees The Ending of The Band’s Lore

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 21st, 2025 - 8:27 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Swedish metal band Ghost known for their lore and changing frontman might be approaching a major turning point. Tobias Forge, frontman and mastermind behind the band hinted that the lore of Ghost might be coming to an end.

“I think that there might be an end to the storytelling because it’s not productive to have this endless soap opera,” said Forge according to Metal Injection.

“If there is a way where the music can be enough and remains enjoyable, though, I am just as needy as any other artist in the sense of milestones that I want to achieve. There are still places that I want to play and still things I want to do that will be another feather in my hat. I am very lucky that I’ve been able to achieve many of those things, but there are still levels of success that I want,” stated Forge.

Forge continues by describing Ghost's music as a celebration of life. Indicating that just because they are a metal band doesn't mean they only sing about Satan.

“I can’t really make a profile description of who he is just yet, [but with Ghost] we have our real band story, and then we have our lore. The lore serves as a humoristic commentary, but it also follows the subjects presented on the records. As opposed to the public misunderstanding that it is all about Satan, it’s actually all about being alive. It’s a very simple but hugely broad concept… I think the characters are just searching for a sense of purpose.”





