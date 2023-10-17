Blink-182’s Travis Barker Plays Manchester Show Despite Bloody Hand Injury

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to nme.com, Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker has suffered bloody handy injury during a performance in Manchester.

Barker posted a photo of his injury on his Instagram Stories following a U.K show on Blink-182’’s reunion tour. The band performed in Manchester on October 15 and Monday October 16.

Travis Barker shows off gruesome hand injury from Blink-182 concert in England https://t.co/iLzPC0YXMv pic.twitter.com/6j8d2VkO9X — Page Six (@PageSix) October 16, 2023

In the image there is close up of cuts and scabs across Barker’s fingers and knuckles. Also the drummer’sBarker pants received blood stains from the incident.

This is not the first time Barker injured himself while performing because back in February the artist told his followers that he had dislocated and torn the ligaments of one of his fingers while rehearsing for Blink’s reunion tour with Tom DeLonge.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson