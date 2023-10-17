mxdwn Music

Blink-182’s Travis Barker Plays Manchester Show Despite Bloody Hand Injury

October 17th, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to nme.com, Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker has suffered bloody handy injury during a performance in Manchester.

Barker posted a photo of his injury on his Instagram Stories  following a U.K show on Blink-182’’s reunion tour. The band performed in Manchester on October 15 and Monday October 16.

In the image there is close up of cuts and scabs across Barker’s fingers and knuckles. Also the drummer’sBarker pants received blood stains from the incident.

This is not the first time Barker injured himself while performing because back in February  the artist told his followers that he had dislocated and torn the ligaments of one of his fingers while rehearsing for Blink’s reunion tour with Tom DeLonge.

 

