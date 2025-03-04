Ghost Officially Announce New Album Skeleta For April 2025 Release, Unveil Papa V Perpetua In New Video For Lead Single “Satanized”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 4th, 2025 - 9:24 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Swedish rock band Ghost have returned with a whole lot in store for fans. First of all, what many have been waiting for… Papa V Perpetua has been revealed! The new anti-pope makes a brief (but grand) appearance in the music video for the group’s new single “Satanized.” The track marks the first new music since last year’s “The Future Is A Foreign Land” from the Rite Here Rite Now soundtrack. The band have also announced their forthcoming sixth studio album Skeleta, which is set to arrive on April 25 via Loma Vista Recordings.

To recap, the band had spent the better part of the weekend livestreaming a billboard with the ominous phrase “V Is Coming.” On Monday, a smoke machine attached to the billboard started to spout out purple smoke, mimicking the Roman Catholic tradition of using white smoke to signal a new pope has been appointed.

Skeleta Tracklist

1. Peacefield

2. Lachryma

3. Satanized

4. Guiding Lights

5. De Profundis Borealis

6. Cenotaph

7. Missilia Amori

8. Marks Of The Evil One

9. Umbra

10. Excelsis

