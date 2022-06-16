Quiet Riot Denounce Upcoming Reissue of Alive And Well

Home News Karan Singh June 16th, 2022 - 2:41 PM

Quiet Riot’s ninth studio album Alive and Well will be reissued tomorrow, but the band is not on board with this decision. Cleopatra Records recently announced that the iconic 1999 record will be released as a deluxe package on CD and vinyl, but the band is urging fans not to purchase it.

The album has an important place in the band’s timeline as it marked the reunion of the classic lineup of singer Kevin DuBrow, guitarist Carlos Cavazo, bassist Rudy Sarzo and drummer Frankie Banali. However, Banali’s widow and owner of the “Quiet Riot” brand posted the following statement on the band’s social media earlier today:

Please do NOT purchase the unauthorized illegal “reissue” of one of our past albums from the 90’s that a record company is attempting to release tomorrow. They are in breach of contract. The contract Quiet Riot signed with them prohibits reissues, repackaging and rereleasing. This is fraudulent and we are taking legal steps to shut this down. Please don’t send money anywhere to purchase this thinking this is a legitimate product. We really appreciate our fans so much and hope none of you will buy this. Thank you. Please don’t post links to it in the comments.

According to Blabbermouth, the reissue will feature a range of previously unreleased recordings and versions of songs that didn’t make the original cut. Yet, the musicians responsible for the material and their families don’t seem happy about this, which puts fans in an uncomfortable position.