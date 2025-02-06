Ozzy Osbourne Says He Can No Longer Walk But “Voice Is As Good As It’s Ever Been” Ahead Of Final Black Sabbath Show

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2025 - 3:53 PM

According to consequence.net, right before announcing a massive concert event that marks the final shows of both his band Black Sabbath and his iconic solo career, Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he “can’t walk” anymore. However, his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne insists that Ozzy’s “voice is as good as it’s ever been.”

Ozzy will be taking the stage as both a solo act and as frontman of Black Sabbath at the all-star Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on July 5. The all-day event features performances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains and other metal acts.

For those wondering what to expect from Ozzy at his final performance, the artist has revealed on his SiriusXM radio show on February 5: “I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive. I may be moaning that I can’t walk but I look down the road and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.”

During a press event on February 5, Sharons gave a little more insight into Ozzy’s condition: “He’s really great,”Sharon told NME. “He’s got Parkinson’s, which we all know, but he’s great and it doesn’t affect his voice,” while Tony Iommi commented: “This will do him good, to do this show. It really will. That’s what it’s all about: he wants to get out and do something.”

Sharon further told The Sun, “Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It’s not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it’s ever been.”