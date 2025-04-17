Rock The Tides Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Living Colour & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Today, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Festication has announce Rock The Tides, which is a brand-new destination festival coming to the stunning beaches of Riviera Maya, Mexico in November 2025. Hosted at luxurious and all-inclusive five – star beachfront resorts, this three-day celebration of rock music’s finest offers an epic escape in paradise.

Headlined by two of the most iconic bands in rock history, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, Rock The Tides also features a powerhouse lineup of legendary and fan-favorite acts including Bret Michaels, Extreme,The Struts, Buckcherry, Dorothy, Living Colour, Moon Walker and Velvet Daydream. For tickets and more information, click here.

Mötley Crüe. “Mexico has always been one of the most electric places we’ve played and the energy is just unreal. Some of our most unforgettable shows have happened there, and we know this one will be no different. We’re excited to head back, team up with Def Leppard and throw one hell of a party for everyone making the trip. It’s going to be an epic night.” said

The band has remained a huge global draw 44 years into their career. With their iconic and electrifying show, Mötley Crüe bring their countless rock anthems to the stage for an unforgettable night. Having toured stadiums around the world for two consecutive years, the band continues to solidify their legacy to a multi-generational fanbase.