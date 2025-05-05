Ghost’s Skeleta Becomes First Hard Rock Album To Top Billboard 200 Since AC/DC’s Power Up In 2020

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2025 - 3:34 PM

Transcending genre and defying trends, Ghost’s SKELETÁ has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The number one album in the country, SKELETÁ accrued sales of 86,000 in the week since its April 25, release through Loma Vista Recordings. Currently the world’s biggest-selling album and the week’s lone Top 10 debut, SKELETÁ’s first week haul bests the nearly 70,000 moved by its predecessor IMPERA in its first week of release.

SKELETÁ also landed at number one on the U.S. Album, Vinyl Album, Indie Store Album, Independent Album, Rock Album, Rock and Alternative Album and Hard Rock Album charts. Internationally, the album bowed at number one in the Grammy – winning theatrical rock outfit’s native Sweden as well as Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and Finland, number two in the UK, Netherlands and Norway, nuber four in France and number six in Ireland.

In addition to being the first time a hard rock album has topped the Billboard 200 since 2020, SKELETÁ has racked up the biggest sales week for a rock, hard rock or alternative album in 2025, as well as the biggest vinyl sales week for any hard rock LP since the dawn of the Luminate era in 1991 and the most for any rock album since 2023.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva