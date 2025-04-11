Ghost Unveils Anthemic New Single & Video “Lachryma”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva
Ghost has released a new single, “Lachryma.” Along with the single, Ghost released a video for “Lachryma.” The release of the single comes right before Ghost embarks on their SKELETOUR World Tour. The tour begins April 15th, 2025 and concludes September 25th, 2025. The tour will have 55 dates and travel across Europe and North America.
“Lachryma” will be featured in Ghost’s upcoming album, SKELETÁ. The album is set to be released on April 25th. “Lachryma” is the second song from the album that has been released, making the album highly anticipated. The video for “Lachryma” displays the horror themes that Ghost draws inspiration from. The band is dressed as skeletons performing outside a house. In the house there is a girl, who seems to be too scared to fall asleep because of the band’s presence. Their skeleton costumes are far from a typical Halloween costume. It includes colored contacts and dye around the teeth, creating this disturbing persona around the band; which is clearly their goal. The video uses quick cutting scenes to display the fear that the girl is having as something creeps around her room which adds cinematic elements to this incredible video. A press release describes the song, “Arriving in tandem with a lucid nightmare of a video featuring Papa V Perpetua’s first full performance as newly anti-christened frontman, “Lachryma” is quite possibly the most emblematic example to date of GHOST’s signature balance of dark lyrical foreboding and irresistible melodic uplift.”
The dates for the SKELETOUR World Tour are below and you can buy tickets here.
SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025
04/15/25 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
04/16/25 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
04/19/25 – London, UK – The O2
04/20/25 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
04/22/25 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
04/23/25 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt
04/24/25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
04/26/25 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
04/27/25 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole
04/29/25 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
04/30/25 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre
05/03/25 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich
05/04/25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum
05/07/25 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
05/08/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
05/10/25 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
05/11/25 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
05/13/25 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
05/14/25 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA
05/15/25 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
05/17/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
05/20/25 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena
05/22/25 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena
05/23/25 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena
05/24/25 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
07/05/25 – Birmingham, UK – Back to the Beginning
07/09/25 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
07/11/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07/12/25 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
07/13/25 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
07/15/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
07/17/25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
07/18/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
07/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
07/21/25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
07/22/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
07/24/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
07/25/25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
07/26/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
07/28/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
07/29/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
07/30/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
08/01/25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
08/02/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
08/03/25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
08/05/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
08/07/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08/09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/10/25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
08/11/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
08/14/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
08/15/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
08/16/25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
09/24/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
09/25/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes