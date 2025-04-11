Ghost Unveils Anthemic New Single & Video “Lachryma”

Home News Catalina Martello April 11th, 2025 - 1:11 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Ghost has released a new single, “Lachryma.” Along with the single, Ghost released a video for “Lachryma.” The release of the single comes right before Ghost embarks on their SKELETOUR World Tour. The tour begins April 15th, 2025 and concludes September 25th, 2025. The tour will have 55 dates and travel across Europe and North America.

“Lachryma” will be featured in Ghost’s upcoming album, SKELETÁ. The album is set to be released on April 25th. “Lachryma” is the second song from the album that has been released, making the album highly anticipated. The video for “Lachryma” displays the horror themes that Ghost draws inspiration from. The band is dressed as skeletons performing outside a house. In the house there is a girl, who seems to be too scared to fall asleep because of the band’s presence. Their skeleton costumes are far from a typical Halloween costume. It includes colored contacts and dye around the teeth, creating this disturbing persona around the band; which is clearly their goal. The video uses quick cutting scenes to display the fear that the girl is having as something creeps around her room which adds cinematic elements to this incredible video. A press release describes the song, “Arriving in tandem with a lucid nightmare of a video featuring Papa V Perpetua’s first full performance as newly anti-christened frontman, “Lachryma” is quite possibly the most emblematic example to date of GHOST’s signature balance of dark lyrical foreboding and irresistible melodic uplift.”

The dates for the SKELETOUR World Tour are below and you can buy tickets here.

SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025

04/15/25 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

04/16/25 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

04/19/25 – London, UK – The O2

04/20/25 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

04/22/25 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

04/23/25 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt

04/24/25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

04/26/25 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

04/27/25 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole

04/29/25 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

04/30/25 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

05/03/25 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich

05/04/25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

05/07/25 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

05/08/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

05/10/25 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

05/11/25 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

05/13/25 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

05/14/25 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

05/15/25 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

05/17/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

05/20/25 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

05/22/25 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

05/23/25 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

05/24/25 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

07/05/25 – Birmingham, UK – Back to the Beginning

07/09/25 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

07/11/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07/12/25 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07/13/25 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

07/15/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

07/17/25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

07/18/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

07/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

07/21/25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

07/22/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07/24/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07/25/25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

07/26/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

07/28/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

07/29/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

07/30/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

08/01/25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

08/02/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08/03/25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

08/05/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

08/07/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/10/25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

08/11/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

08/14/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

08/15/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

08/16/25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09/24/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

09/25/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes