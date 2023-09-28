Vernon Reid Of Living Colour Rallies Social Media Support For Classic Guitarists

Home News Cait Stoddard September 28th, 2023 - 3:06 PM

According to loudwire.com, following the news about how some classic musician do not get the respect they deserve, but Living Colour‘s Vernon Reid has been trying to fix the issue on social media by attempting to raise the profile of certain veteran musicians by rallying his fanbase to increase their follower totals.

Everything started last week when Reid spotted an announcement from guitarist Robin Trower teasing his new single “I’ll Be Moving On.” Reid replied on the post, “Excuse me, GUITAR LEGEND- how is it POSSIBLE that you have LESS THAN 10K Followers??!!! W. T. ACTUAL. F??!!!”

Shortly after that, one of Reid’s followers saw the conversation and they started following Trower on social media, which lead Living Colour‘s guitarist saying: “ALL Y’ALL that Follow ME, that f*ck with frets (and those that go fretless) should FOLLOW JOHN’S EXAMPLE & FOLLOW @robintrower. I mean if you HAVE a soul…that is.”

Excuse me, GUITAR LEGEND- how is it POSSIBLE that you have LESS THAN 10K Followers??!!! W. T. ACTUAL. F??!!! https://t.co/oyU63FcICi — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) September 23, 2023

While more followers joined Trower’s social media page, Reid noted: “Thank You to everyone that is responding with a Follow for @robintrower, one of the foundational Guitar Heroes of my youth & beyond. Like SRV, Ernie Isley, Eddie Hazel, & Frank Marino, Robin transcended Jimi’s influence to forge his OWN unique musical context & tone Again?”

A later on in the day Reid posted on X by saying: Robin made you FEEL the narrative. Vibrato has been practically abandoned as expressive ornamentation in favor of scalar exotica. Trower didn’t HAVE to play fast to be interesting or emotionally affective.”

And to another follower, the artist added: “Robin did something that there was no name for back then. I would almost call it Proto-Shoe Gaze. Bands like Earth, MONO, & @EITS owe a debt to Bridge Of Sighs, & its Dark Blue Cinematic Drama. Bridge Of Sighs predicts dead slow Industrial Doom Rock too, in its windswept way.”