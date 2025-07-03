Black Sabbath’s Bill Ward Reveals He’s Working On Two New Solo Records Marking His First In A Decade

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2025 - 1:46 PM

According to metalinjection.net, although Black Sabbath will be performing their final farewell this weekend, founding drummer Bill Ward is not slowing down. In fact, the artist is heading back into his solo career with a renewed focus. In a interview with LA Radio Sessions, Ward revealed that he is currently working on two new solo albums, which is his first original material in nearly a decade.

“We’ve been in the studio. We’ve been living in the studio, is what we’ve been doing. And we’ve got two albums that are nearly finished. And we will put them out. And we are finishing up. We’ve gotta go back in the studio in about another week. And we’ve got four days left to finish our final overdubs for the newest album that’ll be coming out. And we haven’t got it mixed yet. But we’ll get that done too.” said Ward.

These upcoming album will mark the artist‘s first solo releases since 2015’s Accountable Beasts, an album praised for its raw emotion and experimental take on heavy rock. Accountable Beasts remains Ward‘s only solo album currently available on Spotify, although his earlier works are cult favorites among Sabbath and classic rock aficionados.