Ozzy Osbourne Says He’d “Be Honoured” to Collaborate with Paul McCartney

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Singer Ozzy Osbourne has recently said that he would be honoured to collaborate with Paul McCartney, former member of The Beatles. According to an article by NME, Osbourne had made these comments on his podcast. A new episode of Ozzy Speaks, his podcast on Sirius XM, revealed that he would want to collaborate with McCartney after his co-host Billy Morrison asked him who he would like to do a duet with. Osbourne immediately responded with “Paul McCartney.” He later elaborated on his reasoning, which explains how The Beatles have been a massive influence on Black Sabbath, Osbourne’s band.

Osbourne has previously commented on being a huge fan of The Beatles. Even though Osbourne has wanted to collaborate with McCartney he has already attempted to have McCartney play the bass on a Black Sabbath song. “He said he couldn’t improve on the bassline that was there. I said, ‘Are you kidding? You could piss on the record and I’d make it my life’,” said Osbourne. Soon, Black Sabbath is anticipated to play their final show on July 5 of this year. Their concert, “Back to the Beginning,” will be the last performance from the band which will feature the original members, like, frontman Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. They will all be coming together for their first performance in about 20 years and for the last time.