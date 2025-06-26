Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 Releases Theme Song For Iron Man And His Awesome Friends “Totally Awesome”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 26th, 2025 - 9:39 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Lead singer of Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, has released a song for a new Disney Junior show, according to an article by Stereogum. His new song, “Totally Awesome,” is going to be the theme song for the new Iron Man And His Awesome Friends which is anticipated to premier on Aug. 11 of this year. Hoppus brings his rock music influence to the theme song. The song is pretty upbeat with fast paced drums throughout the song with some clashes from the drum cymbals. The electric guitar is also pretty prominent throughout the song as well. The vocals are fast and louder as if they are straight from a rock song.

Listen to and watch “Totally Awesome.”

The video for the theme song features three children characters, one of them wearing an Iron Man shirt. They go up into a room and they transform into their own Iron Man costumes. The three characters have different signature colors, one is the classic red, the others are purple and green. The green costume is like a mixture of an Iron Man costume in the shape of the Hulk. Throughout the theme song video, the characters fly through the town together and feature some of their powers. They also drive cars, which resemble their costumes, and can also transform to help them. Their cars are similar to Transformers, which turn from cars into a robotic character. The show’s voice cast includes SNL alum, Vanessa Bayer, Arrested Development’s Tony Hale and son of Patrick Warburton, Talon Warburton.