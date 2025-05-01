Sammy Hagar Says Ozzy Osbourne Is Planning On Performing 5 Songs For Final Black Sabbath Show

Home News Charlotte Huot May 1st, 2025 - 7:39 PM

Sammy Hagar has shared his thoughts on how many songs Ozzy Osbourne will perform at Black Sabbath’s final-ever live show, slated for this summer. In an interview, the former Van Halen frontman, who is part of the star-studded lineup for the historic concert, revealed that Osbourne is likely to sing five tracks during the much-anticipated event, according to NME.

Taking place at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham on July 5, the show will mark the end of an era for Black Sabbath. This will be the band’s last concert together, with their iconic lineup—featuring Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward—reuniting on stage for the first time in two decades.

Hagar, who is also preparing for the show, discussed his excitement in an interview with Loudwire Nights, admitting that he’s been studying Osbourne’s vocal style ahead of the monumental performance. “His melodic structures are so unique, he’s such a unique singer,” Hagar said, expressing his honor at being part of the event.

As for the setlist, Hagar teased that Ozzy Osbourne plans to perform five songs, with “No More Tears” from his 1991 solo album being one of them. Hagar shared that he was particularly thrilled about singing “Flying High Again” from Osbourne’s 1981 album Diary of a Madman, adding, “If Ozzy changes his mind, I’ll sing both ‘Flying High Again’ and ‘No More Tears.'”

In addition to these classic Ozzy tracks, Hagar hinted that he may also perform “Rock Candy” by Montrose, a song from his early career that he feels aligns with the spirit of Black Sabbath.

The “Back to the Beginning” event will feature an impressive lineup, including Metallica, Slayer, Alice In Chains, Guns N’ Roses and Tool. Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, serving as the event’s musical director, will also take part. The show is expected to be a celebration of Black Sabbath’s pioneering contribution to the genre and the music world as a whole.

While Osbourne has faced health challenges, including Parkinson’s disease, he has reassured fans that his voice remains unaffected. He has been training intensively for the performance, despite his physical limitations. “I’m doing what I can, where I feel comfortable,” Osbourne said in a recent interview.

The final Black Sabbath concert promises to be a fitting tribute to the band’s legacy, and fans are eagerly anticipating the event, which will be hosted by actor Jason Momoa. As Sharon Osbourne emphasized, the show will be a chance for Ozzy to thank his fans for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado