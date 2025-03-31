Wavves Shares New Song “Goner” Featuring Travis Barker and Announces New Album Spun For June 2025 Release

Home News Michelle Grisales March 31st, 2025 - 9:40 PM

Photo credit: Colin King

Wavves is gearing up for a highly anticipated return with the announcement of their upcoming album Spun, set for release on June 6 via Ghost Ramp. Along with the album news, the band has also revealed an extensive North American tour and released a new single, “Goner,” produced by Travis Barker.

“Goner” joins previously released track “So Long” on Spun. The new track is also accompanied by a Brandon Dermer-directed music video filmed during Wavves’ recent benefit show for the Los Angeles County wildfire relief at Zebulon. Dermer, known for his work with Blink-182 and Wavves’ 2013 video for “That’s On Me,” captured the energy of the live performance.

Frontman Nathan Williams shared, “I had this song I had been sitting on for a while. It never felt right until I opened up to Travis, and this time, it clicked.”

Spun follows in the footsteps of Wavves’ breakthrough album King of the Beach. The band’s journey, marked by critical acclaim and memorable performances, has seen them weather ups and downs. After a series of self-released and label-backed projects, Williams and his bandmates Stephen Pope, Ross Traver and Alex Gates, are ready to hit the road again in 2025.

In support of Spun, Wavves will embark on a major North American tour, kicking off in late June. The tour will feature Beach Goons as the primary support act, with Death Lens and Chokecherry appearing on select dates.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

6/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium ~

6/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ~

6/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ~

6/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl ~

6/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ~

7/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ~

7/3 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon ~

7/5 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ~

7/6 – Detroit, MI @ El Club ~

7/8 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ^

7/9 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount ^

7/10 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^

7/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

7/12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage ^

7/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^

7/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft ^

7/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s ^

7/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

7/18 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ^

7/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

7/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister ^

7/22 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

7/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

7/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park* *

7/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda **^